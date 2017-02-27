Son of 'father of wounded soldiers' u...

Son of 'father of wounded soldiers' urges Israeli public to attend memorial

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Jerusalem Post

The 23rd memorial for Simha Holtzberg, nicknamed the "Father of Wounded Soldiers," will take place Tuesday in Jerusalem, but his ,Ephraim, is concerned that not many people will come to pay their respects. Speaking to The Jerusalem Post , Ephraim Holtzberg said that hundreds used to come the memorial for his father, "but every year there are less and less."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jerusalem Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) 2 hr Into The Night 8,027
Poll Why are Jewish women so ugly? (Jan '13) Feb 18 NotALazyWife 83
urgent loan in poland (Sep '13) Feb 18 paydayloan 15
News Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme... Feb 16 Romi 4
News Polish PM to remain in hospital for next severa... Feb 15 Romi 1
News Poles protest plans to expand Warsaw in apparen... Feb 15 Romi 1
News Polish PM Szydlo in car accident; being checked... Feb 15 Romi 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Space Station
  2. Iraq
  3. Egypt
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,981 • Total comments across all topics: 279,210,635

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC