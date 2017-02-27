Son of 'father of wounded soldiers' urges Israeli public to attend memorial
The 23rd memorial for Simha Holtzberg, nicknamed the "Father of Wounded Soldiers," will take place Tuesday in Jerusalem, but his ,Ephraim, is concerned that not many people will come to pay their respects. Speaking to The Jerusalem Post , Ephraim Holtzberg said that hundreds used to come the memorial for his father, "but every year there are less and less."
