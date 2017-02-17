Socialists and Democrats reject Polish 'morning-after pill' restrictions
Poland's conservative PiS government last week unveiled a draft bill to make the 'morning after pill' by prescription only. MEPs from the Socialist & Democrats are pushing back against the latest attempts by the right-wing government in Warsaw to clamp down on access to contraception, calling it an "attack on women".
Start the conversation, or Read more at EurActiv.com.
Add your comments below
Poland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why are Jewish women so ugly? (Jan '13)
|Feb 18
|NotALazyWife
|83
|urgent loan in poland (Sep '13)
|Feb 18
|paydayloan
|15
|Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme...
|Feb 16
|Romi
|4
|Polish PM to remain in hospital for next severa...
|Feb 15
|Romi
|1
|Poles protest plans to expand Warsaw in apparen...
|Feb 15
|Romi
|1
|Polish PM Szydlo in car accident; being checked...
|Feb 15
|Romi
|1
|Hey Muslim, Bite Me
|Feb 14
|scotty steiner
|4
Find what you want!
Search Poland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC