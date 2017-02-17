Socialists and Democrats reject Polis...

Socialists and Democrats reject Polish 'morning-after pill' restrictions

15 hrs ago

Poland's conservative PiS government last week unveiled a draft bill to make the 'morning after pill' by prescription only. MEPs from the Socialist & Democrats are pushing back against the latest attempts by the right-wing government in Warsaw to clamp down on access to contraception, calling it an "attack on women".

Poland

