Ryanair adds 15 routes to Israel for sun-seeking Europeans

Feb 1 Ryanair is adding 15 new routes between Europe and Israel to cater for Europeans seeking a milder climate in the winter, the Irish low-cost carrier said on Wednesday. Europe's largest airline entered the Israeli market in late 2015 with seasonal flights between October and March from Budapest, Bratislava, Krakow in Poland and Kaunas in Lithuania to Ovda Airport, which is north of the Red Sea resort Eilat.

Poland

