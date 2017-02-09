Romania's constitutional court says won't rule on withdrawn graft decree
Romania's constitutional court said on Thursday it would not rule on a decree decriminalizing some corruption offences that was introduced by the government but then rescinded following mass public protests. The decree was referred to the court by national Ombudsman Victor Ciorbea on Feb. 3, two days before the ruling Social Democrats withdrew it.
Poland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why are Jews so ugly & monster looking? (Feb '13)
|Wed
|ChicagoIsGarbage
|76
|Polish TV director: Jews behind anti-government...
|Feb 2
|Rusian Asssssss
|2
|Why are Jewish women so ugly? (Jan '13)
|Feb 2
|Rusian Asssssss
|78
|translation!!
|Feb 1
|mike
|1
|2,000-Year-Old Glass Workshop Found in Poland
|Jan 30
|SobieskiSavedEurope
|1
|Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme...
|Jan 30
|truth
|2
|why r polish in england racist to blacks and asian (Apr '10)
|Jan 29
|haha
|668
