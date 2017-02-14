Romania, to present itself as tourist...

Romania, to present itself as tourist destination at 'Tour...

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Nine O'Clock

Romania will present itself as a tourist destination at the 28th edition of the international tourism fair 'Tour Salon Poznan' to take place from February 17 to 19, in Poland, according to a press release published on Monday, on the website of the Ministry of Tourism. 'Tour Salon Poznan' is one of the most important exhibition events on the Polish market.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nine O'Clock.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Poland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Hey Muslim, Bite Me 12 hr scotty steiner 4
Poll Why are Jewish women so ugly? (Jan '13) 23 hr Rusian Asssssss 81
News Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme... Feb 12 truth 3
News Giant John Paul II statuea (Apr '13) Feb 11 Phart Loudly 41
Why are Jews so ugly & monster looking? (Feb '13) Feb 8 ChicagoIsGarbage 76
News Polish TV director: Jews behind anti-government... Feb 2 Rusian Asssssss 2
translation!! Feb 1 mike 1
See all Poland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Poland Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Pakistan
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Hurricane
  2. Toyota
  3. Iran
  4. Al Franken
  5. Super Bowl
More from around the web
 

Poland

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,877 • Total comments across all topics: 278,869,946

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC