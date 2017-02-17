Roman Polanski seeks to have prosecutor's testimony unsealed
This Feb. 25, 2015 file photo shows filmmaker Roman Polanski during a break in a hearing concerning a U.S. request for his extradition over 1977 charges of sex with a minor, in Krakow, Poland. A Los Angeles judge has set a hearing for Friday, Feb. 24, 2017, to address a request by Polanksi's lawyer to unseal testimony from a former prosecutor who handled the fugitive director's 1977 sexual assault case.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Greenwich Citizen.
Add your comments below
Poland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why are Jewish women so ugly? (Jan '13)
|1 hr
|susan
|82
|Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme...
|Thu
|Romi
|4
|Polish PM to remain in hospital for next severa...
|Wed
|Romi
|1
|Poles protest plans to expand Warsaw in apparen...
|Wed
|Romi
|1
|Polish PM Szydlo in car accident; being checked...
|Wed
|Romi
|1
|Hey Muslim, Bite Me
|Feb 14
|scotty steiner
|4
|Giant John Paul II statuea (Apr '13)
|Feb 11
|Phart Loudly
|41
Find what you want!
Search Poland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC