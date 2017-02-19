Retail fuel prices up

Retail fuel prices up

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: Warsaw Business Journal

Average retail gasoline price increased by PLN 0.05 per liter to PLN 4.76, while Diesel price went up by PLN 0.02 to PLN 4.63 in the week ending on February 16, Reflex brokerage said. LPG price went down by PLN 0.01 to PLN 2.22 Polish fuel prices will remain in a side trend as long Investor TDJ Estate has recently held the cornerstone laying ceremony at the construction site of the .KTW I office project in downtown Katowice, which will be located just next to the city's iconic Spodek building.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Warsaw Business Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Poland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Why are Jewish women so ugly? (Jan '13) Feb 18 NotALazyWife 83
urgent loan in poland (Sep '13) Feb 18 paydayloan 15
News Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme... Feb 16 Romi 4
News Polish PM to remain in hospital for next severa... Feb 15 Romi 1
News Poles protest plans to expand Warsaw in apparen... Feb 15 Romi 1
News Polish PM Szydlo in car accident; being checked... Feb 15 Romi 1
Hey Muslim, Bite Me Feb 14 scotty steiner 4
See all Poland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Poland Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Pakistan
  3. China
  4. Climate Change
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Poland

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,316 • Total comments across all topics: 279,023,100

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC