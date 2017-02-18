Residents in Polish city save up and buy Tom Hanks a vintage car
Residents of a city in southern Poland have bought Oscar-winning actor Tom Hanks a car after he shared a photograph of himself with the same model online last year. The gift buying all started with an Instagram post by Hanks showing him leaning on a tiny Fiat 126p car, which are known as 'toddler' in Poland.
