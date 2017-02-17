'Refugee' violinist blends Russian-Jewish roots with modern tones
As a 5-year old refugee from the former Soviet Union, Yevgeny Kutik came to the United States with music in his veins. Back in Minsk, Belarus, Kutik's father played trumpet in the Belarusian State Philharmonic, and his mother taught violin to gifted children.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of Israel.
Comments
Add your comments below
Poland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why are Jewish women so ugly? (Jan '13)
|8 hr
|NotALazyWife
|83
|urgent loan in poland (Sep '13)
|11 hr
|paydayloan
|15
|Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme...
|Feb 16
|Romi
|4
|Polish PM to remain in hospital for next severa...
|Feb 15
|Romi
|1
|Poles protest plans to expand Warsaw in apparen...
|Feb 15
|Romi
|1
|Polish PM Szydlo in car accident; being checked...
|Feb 15
|Romi
|1
|Hey Muslim, Bite Me
|Feb 14
|scotty steiner
|4
Find what you want!
Search Poland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC