RAF hero, 100, reveals his death-defying escape

5 hrs ago Read more: Daily Mail

RAF hero, 100, reveals for the first time how he crossed a frozen lake, scaled a barbed-wire fence and hid for 36 hours in total darkness during death-defying escape from a Nazi POW camp The 100-year-old crossed a frozen lake and scaled a barbed-wire fence during the escape with an accomplice A British serviceman's daring escape from a Nazi PoW camp in which he tiptoed over a frozen lake and RAF doctor Tom Cullen's family did not know about his death-defying escape until a few years ago when he finally revealed his war story.

Poland

