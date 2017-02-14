Radisson Red to Open in Krakow, Poland
Radisson Red Krakow is expected to be completed by fall of 2019 and will include 230 rooms, signature restaurant and bar concept, meeting space and 24/7 fitness center. "With an average GDP growth of 3.6% in 2015, Poland is an important economic player in Europe," said Elie Younes, EVP & chief development officer of The Rezidor Hotel Group.
