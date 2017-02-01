Putin visit to Hungary reveals regional divide over Putin
A photo taken on Jan. 30, 2017 shows the Monument To The Hungarian Socialist Republic, by Istvan Kiss at Memento Park in Budapest, Hungary, a museum exhibiting dozens of Socialist-era statues and monuments removed from the streets of Budapest after the fall of the communist regime.
Poland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|translation!!
|20 hr
|mike
|1
|Why are Jewish women so ugly? (Jan '13)
|Wed
|Jessica
|77
|2,000-Year-Old Glass Workshop Found in Poland
|Mon
|SobieskiSavedEurope
|1
|Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme...
|Mon
|truth
|2
|why r polish in england racist to blacks and asian (Apr '10)
|Jan 29
|haha
|668
|Polish TV director: Jews behind anti-government...
|Jan 29
|SobieskiSavedEurope
|1
|Remembering Those Who Suffered and Those Who Sa...
|Jan 29
|SobieskiSavedEurope
|1
