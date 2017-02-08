Portuguese teens who left names on Auschwitz gate sentenced

This Jan. 27, 2015 file picture shows the Nazi German death camp in Brzezinka or Birkenau near Oswiecim, Poland when survivors and officials sitting in a tent put up at the red brick gate of the former Nazi German death camp of Birkenau, part of Auschwitz -Birkenau during ceremonies marking the 70th anniversary of the camp's liberation. On Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017 a local Polish court handed one-year suspended prison terms and fined two Portuguese teenagers who wrote their names on the gate.

