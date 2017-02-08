Portuguese teens who left names on Au...

Portuguese teens who left names on Auschwitz gate sentenced

Read more: The Washington Post

This Jan. 27, 2015 file picture shows the Nazi German death camp in Brzezinka or Birkenau near Oswiecim, Poland when survivors and officials sitting in a tent put up at the red brick gate of the former Nazi German death camp of Birkenau, part of Auschwitz -Birkenau during ceremonies marking the 70th anniversary of the camp's liberation. On Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017 a local Polish court handed one-year suspended prison terms and fined two Portuguese teenagers who wrote their names on the gate.

