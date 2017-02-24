Polish prosecutors probe play simulating oral sex on pope
Polish prosecutors on Wednesday began investigating a theater play that drops hints about murdering a top politician and has a scene simulating oral sex on a statue of the late pope, Saint John Paul II. Poland's powerful Roman Catholic church has slammed "The Curse", a play directed by Croat Oliver Frljic, as being "blasphemous" for this and other sex scenes involving crosses.
