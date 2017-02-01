Polish police raid office of anti-rac...

Polish police raid office of anti-racism group

Board member of an NGO organization that monitors racism and xenophobia, Rafal Gawel, stands in his office in Warsaw, Poland, Friday, Feb. 3, 2017, shortly after it was raided by the police who seized computers. He said the early-morning raid on the Monitoring Center on Racist and Xenophobic Behavior was an attempt to intimidate it and destroy evidence that is inconvenient for the authorities.

