Polish PM Szydlo in car accident; bei...

Polish PM Szydlo in car accident; being checked by doctors

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: Seattle Post-Intelligencer

Irish Prime Minister Enda Kenny, right, speaks with his Polish counterpart Beata Szydlo after arrival at the Polish prime minister's chancellery in Warsaw, Poland, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017. Irish Prime Minister Enda Kenny, right, speaks with his Polish counterpart Beata Szydlo after arrival at the Polish prime minister's chancellery in Warsaw, Poland, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Poland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme... 1 hr truth 3
News Giant John Paul II statuea (Apr '13) 6 hr Phart Loudly 41
Why are Jews so ugly & monster looking? (Feb '13) Feb 8 ChicagoIsGarbage 76
News Polish TV director: Jews behind anti-government... Feb 2 Rusian Asssssss 2
Poll Why are Jewish women so ugly? (Jan '13) Feb 2 Rusian Asssssss 78
translation!! Feb 1 mike 1
News 2,000-Year-Old Glass Workshop Found in Poland Jan 30 SobieskiSavedEurope 1
See all Poland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Poland Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Earthquake
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Poland

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,621 • Total comments across all topics: 278,788,177

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC