Polish Mermaid Musical The Lure Gets Joyously Nasty

Agnieszka Smoczynska's The Lure is a cautionary tale of sisterhood, sexuality, and the sometimes self-destructive things people do for love. The film, which won the award for best debut at the Gdynia Film Festival, is also a diabolically wicked Polish-language musical about two beautiful mermaids who climb ashore in Warsaw.

