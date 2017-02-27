Polish Mermaid Musical The Lure Gets Joyously Nasty
Agnieszka Smoczynska's The Lure is a cautionary tale of sisterhood, sexuality, and the sometimes self-destructive things people do for love. The film, which won the award for best debut at the Gdynia Film Festival, is also a diabolically wicked Polish-language musical about two beautiful mermaids who climb ashore in Warsaw.
