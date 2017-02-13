Polish companies are competitive when...

Polish companies are competitive when it comes to quality - BieAÂ„kowska

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Warsaw Business Journal

EU internal market commissioner ElA1 4bieta BieA kowska said that Polish companies are competitive when it comes not only to price, but also to quality. "I see many big European companies getting increasingly worried that in this part of Europe serious competitors have emerged," she said, ad... Lease agreements for a total of more than three million sqm of warehouse space were signed in Poland in 2016, which is the best result in the history of the Polish market, according to the latest report by JLL.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Warsaw Business Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Poland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Why are Jewish women so ugly? (Jan '13) 22 hr Erock 80
News Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme... Sun truth 3
News Giant John Paul II statuea (Apr '13) Sat Phart Loudly 41
Why are Jews so ugly & monster looking? (Feb '13) Feb 8 ChicagoIsGarbage 76
News Polish TV director: Jews behind anti-government... Feb 2 Rusian Asssssss 2
translation!! Feb 1 mike 1
News 2,000-Year-Old Glass Workshop Found in Poland Jan 30 SobieskiSavedEurope 1
See all Poland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Poland Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. Super Bowl
  4. South Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Al Franken
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Poland

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,971 • Total comments across all topics: 278,821,706

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC