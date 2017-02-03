Police in Poland raid offices of cent...

Police in Poland raid offices of center monitoring racism and xenophobia

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Jewish Community Voice

The search by police on Friday came at the request of the Bialystok prosecutors' office, which said it was undertaken in order to "find documentation on activity related to the commission of offenses." "This is an attempt to intimidate a non-governmental organization, which is obviously uncomfortable," said Konrad Dulkowski, a member of the audit committee of the Association of Trzyrzecze Theatre, which is run by the center, in an interview with the Gazeta Wyborcza newspaper.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jewish Community Voice.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Poland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Polish TV director: Jews behind anti-government... Feb 2 Rusian Asssssss 2
Poll Why are Jewish women so ugly? (Jan '13) Feb 2 Rusian Asssssss 78
translation!! Feb 1 mike 1
News 2,000-Year-Old Glass Workshop Found in Poland Jan 30 SobieskiSavedEurope 1
News Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme... Jan 30 truth 2
why r polish in england racist to blacks and asian (Apr '10) Jan 29 haha 668
News Remembering Those Who Suffered and Those Who Sa... Jan 29 SobieskiSavedEurope 1
See all Poland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Poland Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. North Korea
  3. American Idol
  4. Iran
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Wall Street
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Poland

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,702 • Total comments across all topics: 278,585,143

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC