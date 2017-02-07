Poland's Walesa says accusations of c...

Poland's Walesa says accusations of collaboration falsified and humiliating

Poland's leader of the Solidarity movement Lech Walesa said on Tuesday documents suggesting he cooperated with the communist secret police were falsified and that such allegations were humiliating. Former Polish President Lech Walesa gestures during a conference organised by Poland's government-affiliated Institute of National Remembrance, in Warsaw, Poland January 20, 2017.

Poland

