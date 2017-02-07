Poland's Walesa says accusations of collaboration falsified and humiliating
Poland's leader of the Solidarity movement Lech Walesa said on Tuesday documents suggesting he cooperated with the communist secret police were falsified and that such allegations were humiliating. Former Polish President Lech Walesa gestures during a conference organised by Poland's government-affiliated Institute of National Remembrance, in Warsaw, Poland January 20, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.
Add your comments below
Poland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Polish TV director: Jews behind anti-government...
|Feb 2
|Rusian Asssssss
|2
|Why are Jewish women so ugly? (Jan '13)
|Feb 2
|Rusian Asssssss
|78
|translation!!
|Feb 1
|mike
|1
|2,000-Year-Old Glass Workshop Found in Poland
|Jan 30
|SobieskiSavedEurope
|1
|Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme...
|Jan 30
|truth
|2
|why r polish in england racist to blacks and asian (Apr '10)
|Jan 29
|haha
|668
|Remembering Those Who Suffered and Those Who Sa...
|Jan 29
|SobieskiSavedEurope
|1
Find what you want!
Search Poland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC