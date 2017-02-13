Poland's prime minister is staying in hospital for several days after having a car crash
Polish Prime minister Beata Szydlo speaks during a press conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Warsaw, Poland February 7, 2017. Poland's Prime Minister Beata Szydlo is recovering quickly from last week's car crash, but she will remain in hospital for the next several days, the government's spokesman said on Monday.
