Poland's prime minister is staying in...

Poland's prime minister is staying in hospital for several days after having a car crash

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Silicon Alley Insider

Polish Prime minister Beata Szydlo speaks during a press conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Warsaw, Poland February 7, 2017. Poland's Prime Minister Beata Szydlo is recovering quickly from last week's car crash, but she will remain in hospital for the next several days, the government's spokesman said on Monday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Poland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Hey Muslim, Bite Me 6 hr frank n stein 1
Poll Why are Jewish women so ugly? (Jan '13) Sun Erock 80
News Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme... Sun truth 3
News Giant John Paul II statuea (Apr '13) Sat Phart Loudly 41
Why are Jews so ugly & monster looking? (Feb '13) Feb 8 ChicagoIsGarbage 76
News Polish TV director: Jews behind anti-government... Feb 2 Rusian Asssssss 2
translation!! Feb 1 mike 1
See all Poland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Poland Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
  1. Syria
  2. Al Franken
  3. Iran
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Poland

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,668 • Total comments across all topics: 278,839,932

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC