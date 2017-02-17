Poland's PM Szydlo leaves hospital a ...

Poland's PM Szydlo leaves hospital a week after car crash

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Fredericksburg.com

Thank you for reading 10 free articles on Fredericksburg.com. You can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles, or you can purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Poland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Why are Jewish women so ugly? (Jan '13) 6 hr susan 82
News Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme... Thu Romi 4
News Polish PM to remain in hospital for next severa... Feb 15 Romi 1
News Poles protest plans to expand Warsaw in apparen... Feb 15 Romi 1
News Polish PM Szydlo in car accident; being checked... Feb 15 Romi 1
Hey Muslim, Bite Me Feb 14 scotty steiner 4
News Giant John Paul II statuea (Apr '13) Feb 11 Phart Loudly 41
See all Poland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Poland Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. North Korea
  5. Hurricane
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Poland

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,998 • Total comments across all topics: 278,955,657

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC