Poland's PM Szydlo leaves hospital a week after car crash
Poland's Prime Minister Beata Szydlo speaks as she leaves hospital after being hospitalized for a week following a car crash in Warsaw, Poland, Friday Feb. 17, 2017. Szydlo suffered minor injuries when the car she was traveling in swerved to avoid another car and hit a tree in the Polish town of Oswiecim on Feb. 10, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Add your comments below
Poland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why are Jewish women so ugly? (Jan '13)
|11 hr
|susan
|82
|Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme...
|Thu
|Romi
|4
|Polish PM to remain in hospital for next severa...
|Feb 15
|Romi
|1
|Poles protest plans to expand Warsaw in apparen...
|Feb 15
|Romi
|1
|Polish PM Szydlo in car accident; being checked...
|Feb 15
|Romi
|1
|Hey Muslim, Bite Me
|Feb 14
|scotty steiner
|4
|Giant John Paul II statuea (Apr '13)
|Feb 11
|Phart Loudly
|41
Find what you want!
Search Poland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC