Poland's new CHF mortgage stance seen as credit positive for banks - Moody's

Poland's seeming reversal of the approach to CHF mortgages conversion presented in recent comments from governing party Law and Justice leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski is credit positive for Polish banks, Moody's rating agency said in a report dated February 16. "Jaroslaw Kaczynski indicated that the government would not force the conversion of Swiss franc mortgage loans to Poland's local currency, the zloty, a reversal of the government's earlier announced intention," the report reads. "The turnaround is credit positive for Poland's banks because the initial conversion proposal would have reduced bank capital, investor confidence and lending."

