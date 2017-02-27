Poland wona t back European Council President Tuska s bid for re-election
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|3 hr
|rshermr
|8,027
|Why are Jewish women so ugly? (Jan '13)
|Feb 18
|NotALazyWife
|83
|urgent loan in poland (Sep '13)
|Feb 18
|paydayloan
|15
|Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme...
|Feb 16
|Romi
|4
|Polish PM to remain in hospital for next severa...
|Feb 15
|Romi
|1
|Poles protest plans to expand Warsaw in apparen...
|Feb 15
|Romi
|1
|Polish PM Szydlo in car accident; being checked...
|Feb 15
|Romi
|1
