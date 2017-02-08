Poland wants US or European nuclear umbrella: Kaczynski
The powerful head of Poland's ruling party wants his country to be "included" in the US nuclear defence system, according to an interview published Wednesday. Jaroslaw Kaczynski told the Gazeta Polska daily that Warsaw "should work for the inclusion of Poland in the American nuclear defence system", which "would be the optimal solution".
Start the conversation, or Read more at DefenceTalk News.
Add your comments below
Poland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why are Jews so ugly & monster looking? (Feb '13)
|19 hr
|ChicagoIsGarbage
|76
|Polish TV director: Jews behind anti-government...
|Feb 2
|Rusian Asssssss
|2
|Why are Jewish women so ugly? (Jan '13)
|Feb 2
|Rusian Asssssss
|78
|translation!!
|Feb 1
|mike
|1
|2,000-Year-Old Glass Workshop Found in Poland
|Jan 30
|SobieskiSavedEurope
|1
|Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme...
|Jan 30
|truth
|2
|why r polish in england racist to blacks and asian (Apr '10)
|Jan 29
|haha
|668
Find what you want!
Search Poland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC