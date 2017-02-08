Poland wants US or European nuclear u...

Poland wants US or European nuclear umbrella: Kaczynski

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: DefenceTalk News

The powerful head of Poland's ruling party wants his country to be "included" in the US nuclear defence system, according to an interview published Wednesday. Jaroslaw Kaczynski told the Gazeta Polska daily that Warsaw "should work for the inclusion of Poland in the American nuclear defence system", which "would be the optimal solution".

Start the conversation, or Read more at DefenceTalk News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Poland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Why are Jews so ugly & monster looking? (Feb '13) 19 hr ChicagoIsGarbage 76
News Polish TV director: Jews behind anti-government... Feb 2 Rusian Asssssss 2
Poll Why are Jewish women so ugly? (Jan '13) Feb 2 Rusian Asssssss 78
translation!! Feb 1 mike 1
News 2,000-Year-Old Glass Workshop Found in Poland Jan 30 SobieskiSavedEurope 1
News Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme... Jan 30 truth 2
why r polish in england racist to blacks and asian (Apr '10) Jan 29 haha 668
See all Poland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Poland Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. American Idol
  4. Gunman
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Poland

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,314 • Total comments across all topics: 278,709,086

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC