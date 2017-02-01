Poland to curb imports of low-quality coal to fight air pollution
Poland plans to curb imports of unsorted coal to improve the material its citizens use to warm their homes during winter and improve air quality in heavily polluted cities, the energy ministry said late on Wednesday. Cities such as fast-modernizing Warsaw, industrial Katowice and medieval Krakow are among the most polluted in Europe, mostly from airborne dust particles.
