Poland takes Russia to UN court, blaming Moscow for plane crash that killed late president
Poland's government says it is taking Russia to the United Nations' principal court over the continuing probe into the 2010 death of Poland's president in a plane crash in Russia and Moscow's refusal to turn over the wreckage. The twin brother of late President Lech Kaczynski leads Poland's ruling party.
Start the conversation, or Read more at National Post.
Add your comments below
Poland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|translation!!
|20 hr
|mike
|1
|Why are Jewish women so ugly? (Jan '13)
|Wed
|Jessica
|77
|2,000-Year-Old Glass Workshop Found in Poland
|Mon
|SobieskiSavedEurope
|1
|Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme...
|Mon
|truth
|2
|why r polish in england racist to blacks and asian (Apr '10)
|Jan 29
|haha
|668
|Polish TV director: Jews behind anti-government...
|Jan 29
|SobieskiSavedEurope
|1
|Remembering Those Who Suffered and Those Who Sa...
|Jan 29
|SobieskiSavedEurope
|1
Find what you want!
Search Poland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC