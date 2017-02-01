Poland takes Russia to UN court, blam...

Poland takes Russia to UN court, blaming Moscow for plane crash that killed late president

3 hrs ago Read more: National Post

Poland's government says it is taking Russia to the United Nations' principal court over the continuing probe into the 2010 death of Poland's president in a plane crash in Russia and Moscow's refusal to turn over the wreckage. The twin brother of late President Lech Kaczynski leads Poland's ruling party.

Poland

