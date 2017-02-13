Poland prime minister feels "quite well" after crash; safety a question

WARSAW, Poland Polish Prime Minister Beata Szydlo is feeling "quite well" following her limousine's crash into a tree that appears to have been caused by a young driver in another car, the interior minister said Saturday, but questions arose about the quality of the government agency protecting Polish officials. Friday night's accident in the southern town of Oswiecim was a second crash of a government limousine so far this year.

