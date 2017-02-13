Poland prime minister feels "quite we...

Poland prime minister feels "quite well" after crash; safety a question

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Wave

WARSAW, Poland Polish Prime Minister Beata Szydlo is feeling "quite well" following her limousine's crash into a tree that appears to have been caused by a young driver in another car, the interior minister said Saturday, but questions arose about the quality of the government agency protecting Polish officials. Friday night's accident in the southern town of Oswiecim was a second crash of a government limousine so far this year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Poland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Why are Jewish women so ugly? (Jan '13) 8 hr Erock 80
News Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme... 15 hr truth 3
News Giant John Paul II statuea (Apr '13) 21 hr Phart Loudly 41
Why are Jews so ugly & monster looking? (Feb '13) Feb 8 ChicagoIsGarbage 76
News Polish TV director: Jews behind anti-government... Feb 2 Rusian Asssssss 2
translation!! Feb 1 mike 1
News 2,000-Year-Old Glass Workshop Found in Poland Jan 30 SobieskiSavedEurope 1
See all Poland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Poland Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. North Korea
  4. Super Bowl
  5. South Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Earthquake
More from around the web
 

Poland

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,435 • Total comments across all topics: 278,807,240

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC