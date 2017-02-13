Poland prime minister feels "quite well" after crash; safety a question
WARSAW, Poland Polish Prime Minister Beata Szydlo is feeling "quite well" following her limousine's crash into a tree that appears to have been caused by a young driver in another car, the interior minister said Saturday, but questions arose about the quality of the government agency protecting Polish officials. Friday night's accident in the southern town of Oswiecim was a second crash of a government limousine so far this year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.
Add your comments below
Poland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why are Jewish women so ugly? (Jan '13)
|8 hr
|Erock
|80
|Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme...
|15 hr
|truth
|3
|Giant John Paul II statuea (Apr '13)
|21 hr
|Phart Loudly
|41
|Why are Jews so ugly & monster looking? (Feb '13)
|Feb 8
|ChicagoIsGarbage
|76
|Polish TV director: Jews behind anti-government...
|Feb 2
|Rusian Asssssss
|2
|translation!!
|Feb 1
|mike
|1
|2,000-Year-Old Glass Workshop Found in Poland
|Jan 30
|SobieskiSavedEurope
|1
Find what you want!
Search Poland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC