Poland official: Armenians and Vietnamese are most disciplined and hard-working foreigners
A town of Sochaczew in central Poland is home to two dozen Armenians. The authorities say they are in good standing, writes local newspaper Express Sochaczewski.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Groong.
Comments
Add your comments below
Poland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why are Jewish women so ugly? (Jan '13)
|2 hr
|Erock
|80
|Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme...
|9 hr
|truth
|3
|Giant John Paul II statuea (Apr '13)
|15 hr
|Phart Loudly
|41
|Why are Jews so ugly & monster looking? (Feb '13)
|Feb 8
|ChicagoIsGarbage
|76
|Polish TV director: Jews behind anti-government...
|Feb 2
|Rusian Asssssss
|2
|translation!!
|Feb 1
|mike
|1
|2,000-Year-Old Glass Workshop Found in Poland
|Jan 30
|SobieskiSavedEurope
|1
Find what you want!
Search Poland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC