Poland - Factors to Watch Feb 3
Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch that may affect Poland's financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT : Polish credit union Wielkopolska SKOK which gathered 302 million zlotys is about to go bankrupt and its operations were thus suspended, the financial regulator KNF said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Comments
Add your comments below
Poland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Polish TV director: Jews behind anti-government...
|19 hr
|Rusian Asssssss
|2
|Why are Jewish women so ugly? (Jan '13)
|19 hr
|Rusian Asssssss
|78
|translation!!
|Wed
|mike
|1
|2,000-Year-Old Glass Workshop Found in Poland
|Jan 30
|SobieskiSavedEurope
|1
|Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme...
|Jan 30
|truth
|2
|why r polish in england racist to blacks and asian (Apr '10)
|Jan 29
|haha
|668
|Remembering Those Who Suffered and Those Who Sa...
|Jan 29
|SobieskiSavedEurope
|1
Find what you want!
Search Poland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC