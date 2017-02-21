Poland approves plan to build ...

Poland approves plan to build ...

The lower house of the Polish parliament on Friday voted in favor of digging a sailing canal which will connect Mierzeja Wislana to Gdansk Bay in the Baltic Sea. As many as 401 MPs backed the plan with nine against, and 18 abstaining.

