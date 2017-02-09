PM Szydlo flown to Warsaw after car crash in southern Poland
Poland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why are Jews so ugly & monster looking? (Feb '13)
|Wed
|ChicagoIsGarbage
|76
|Polish TV director: Jews behind anti-government...
|Feb 2
|Rusian Asssssss
|2
|Why are Jewish women so ugly? (Jan '13)
|Feb 2
|Rusian Asssssss
|78
|translation!!
|Feb 1
|mike
|1
|2,000-Year-Old Glass Workshop Found in Poland
|Jan 30
|SobieskiSavedEurope
|1
|Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme...
|Jan 30
|truth
|2
|why r polish in england racist to blacks and asian (Apr '10)
|Jan 29
|haha
|668
