Paczki a tasty Fat Tuesday tradition

Paczki choices in different flavors and drizzled with chocolate, white and caramel icing, as well as powdered sugar, are sold at the Cake Box Bakery in Zion in celebration of Fat Tuesday, also known as Paczki Day. Paczki choices in different flavors and drizzled with chocolate, white and caramel icing, as well as powdered sugar, are sold at the Cake Box Bakery in Zion in celebration of Fat Tuesday, also known as Paczki Day.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.