Norwalk resident Georgia Hunter recently released her first novel, "We Were the Lucky Ones," and will give a talk on her book Feb. 27 at the Fairfield University Bookstore. Norwalk resident Georgia Hunter recently released her first novel, "We Were the Lucky Ones," and will give a talk on her book Feb. 27 at the Fairfield University Bookstore.

