Nazi's son returns art that his family looted in Poland
Krzysztof Marcinkiewicz, spokesman for the provincial governor's office in Krakow, said Monday that the gesture inspired hope that other Nazi descendants will follow suit. In the ceremony Sunday in Krakow, Horst von Waechter of Austria returned an 18th-century map of Poland and two historic drawings that his mother had appropriated there in late 1939, shortly after her husband, Otto Waechter, had become governor in the southern Polish city occupied by German and Austrian Nazis during the war.
