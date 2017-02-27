Nazi's son returns art that his famil...

Nazi's son returns art that his family looted in Poland

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: WRAL.com

Krzysztof Marcinkiewicz, spokesman for the provincial governor's office in Krakow, said Monday that the gesture inspired hope that other Nazi descendants will follow suit. In the ceremony Sunday in Krakow, Horst von Waechter of Austria returned an 18th-century map of Poland and two historic drawings that his mother had appropriated there in late 1939, shortly after her husband, Otto Waechter, had become governor in the southern Polish city occupied by German and Austrian Nazis during the war.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WRAL.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) Sun silly rabbit 8,023
Poll Why are Jewish women so ugly? (Jan '13) Feb 18 NotALazyWife 83
urgent loan in poland (Sep '13) Feb 18 paydayloan 15
News Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme... Feb 16 Romi 4
News Polish PM to remain in hospital for next severa... Feb 15 Romi 1
News Poles protest plans to expand Warsaw in apparen... Feb 15 Romi 1
News Polish PM Szydlo in car accident; being checked... Feb 15 Romi 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Iraq
  3. Space Station
  4. Libya
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,010 • Total comments across all topics: 279,195,568

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC