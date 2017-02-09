NATO allies lock in US support for stand-off with Russia

Immediately after Donald Trump was elected, U.S. diplomats urged Lithuania to rush through an agreement to keep American troops on its soil, reflecting alarm that the new, Russia-friendly U.S. president might try to stop more deployments in Europe. U.S. and Polish army soldiers gather near their tanks after live firing exercise in Zagan, Poland, January 30, 2017.

