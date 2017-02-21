More
An on-going investigation in Liberty after a tip that leads detectives to three communities and hundreds of thousands of dollars in stolen goods. Liberty Police tell 21 News it was items like high grade tires, expensive tool boxes and even motorcycles that were taken from businesses in at least three different communities.
