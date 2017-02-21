Miniature device is 3 times more effi...

Miniature device is 3 times more efficient in generating new colors of laser pulses

Read more: EurekAlert!

IMAGE: Miniature tripler generates intense blue and ultraviolet laser pulses form focused beam of infrared light. view more A group of researchers from the Faculty of Physics at the University of Warsaw has just published the results of their works on miniature device - a tripler - for generating femtosecond laser pulses in the UV.

Chicago, IL

