Merkel to visit euroskeptic Poland in struggle to save EU
German chancellor and head of the German Christian Democrats, Angela Merkel, left, and Bavarian governor and head of the Christian Social Union party, Horst Seehofer, brief the media during a news conference after a party meeting in Munich, Germany, Monday, Feb. 6, 2017. Merkel was meeting her Bavarian conservative allies in a show of unity following a long-running argument over migrant policy, setting the scene for a joint campaign for German elections in September.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Poland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Polish TV director: Jews behind anti-government...
|Feb 2
|Rusian Asssssss
|2
|Why are Jewish women so ugly? (Jan '13)
|Feb 2
|Rusian Asssssss
|78
|translation!!
|Feb 1
|mike
|1
|2,000-Year-Old Glass Workshop Found in Poland
|Jan 30
|SobieskiSavedEurope
|1
|Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme...
|Jan 30
|truth
|2
|why r polish in england racist to blacks and asian (Apr '10)
|Jan 29
|haha
|668
|Remembering Those Who Suffered and Those Who Sa...
|Jan 29
|SobieskiSavedEurope
|1
Find what you want!
Search Poland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC