Mercedes-Benz mulls North American potential for pick-up trucks
Daimler's Mercedes-Benz Vans division is looking closely at a growing demand in the United States for mid-sized pick-up trucks to see whether there is market potential to launch its X-Class model there, divisional head Volker Mornhinweg said on Friday. Snowflakes are seen on the grille badge of a Mercedes-Benz car in Warsaw, Poland December 17, 2016.
