Mamata Banerjee to leave for Poland o...

Mamata Banerjee to leave for Poland on May 922 min ago

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: India.com

Kolkata, Feb 22 : West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will leave for Poland on May 9 to participate in European Economic Congress conference. According to a senior official at the state secretariat, arrangements for her visit to the eastern European country has been initiated after a nod from the CMO.

Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Why are Jewish women so ugly? (Jan '13) Feb 18 NotALazyWife 83
urgent loan in poland (Sep '13) Feb 18 paydayloan 15
News Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme... Feb 16 Romi 4
News Polish PM to remain in hospital for next severa... Feb 15 Romi 1
News Poles protest plans to expand Warsaw in apparen... Feb 15 Romi 1
News Polish PM Szydlo in car accident; being checked... Feb 15 Romi 1
Hey Muslim, Bite Me Feb 14 scotty steiner 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. NASA
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Iran
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,223 • Total comments across all topics: 279,068,407

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC