Lesley Heller Workspace Introduces Monika Zarzaczna's Recent Sculptures, 2/12 - 3/19
Monika Zarzeczna: Recent Sculptures - the artists' second solo exhibition with Lesley Heller Workspace - presents new free-standing and wall-mounted sculptural works created from found wood, plywood, and repurposed materials. Zarzeczna's sculptures stem from an exploration of objects, forms and their perceived purpose, asking deeper questions regarding the intent and history of an object.
