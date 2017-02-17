Krakow JCC Poland receives grant to create pluralistic Jewish nursery school
The JCC of Krakow has received a $500,000 grant from the New York City-based Eric and Erica Schwartz Family Foundation, the largest single grant awarded to a Polish Jewish organization in the last 20 years, The funds will support the creation of an Early Childhood Center at JCC Krakow located in Kazimierz, the heart of the city's Jewish district. It will be the first full-time that a pluralistic Jewish nursery school will be open in Krakow since before World War II.
