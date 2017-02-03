Is Museum of the Second World War not patriotic enough?
Although not yet officially open to the visitors, the new Museum of the Second World War in Gdansk has already become a bone of contention between the residents with their local authorities and the central government in Warsaw. The city of Gdansk with its traditions of freedom and solidarity can't stand idly when the members of the ruling Law and Justice party want to take control over the museum, and to change its content.
