Fitch: Nuclear Plant Delay Neutral to Polish Utilities

14 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

WARSAW/LONDON, February 22 Fitch Ratings says that the ratings of Polish state-controlled integrated utilities PGE Polska Grupa Energetyczna S.A. , TAURON Polska Energia S.A. and ENEA S.A. will not be impacted by the recent announcement of the Polish government to postpone its decision regarding the construction of the first nuclear power plant in Poland. Rating pressure may re-emerge once the nuclear plant proceeds, although the long-term nature of core nuclear-related capex would be outside our five-year rating horizon for Polish utilities.

Chicago, IL

