First Property Group to buy Poland office building for 23m
Completion of the deal, which is subject to receiving a ruling on the tax treatment of the transaction, is expected to take place in the second quarter of 2017. The acquisition will be part funded by a 15.9m bank loan and cash of about 7.5m, which has been committed by a Cambridge college and other clients of First Property.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Live Charts.
Add your comments below
Poland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hey Muslim, Bite Me
|1 hr
|frank n stein
|1
|Why are Jewish women so ugly? (Jan '13)
|Sun
|Erock
|80
|Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme...
|Sun
|truth
|3
|Giant John Paul II statuea (Apr '13)
|Sat
|Phart Loudly
|41
|Why are Jews so ugly & monster looking? (Feb '13)
|Feb 8
|ChicagoIsGarbage
|76
|Polish TV director: Jews behind anti-government...
|Feb 2
|Rusian Asssssss
|2
|translation!!
|Feb 1
|mike
|1
Find what you want!
Search Poland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC