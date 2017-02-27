Film - feastival' features Polish syn...

Film - feastival' features Polish synagogue's rebuilding NEW

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: The Recorder

It's a cooperative building project, like a barn-raising, that gets artists Rick and Laura Brown to bring together more than 300 students and building professionals from 16 countries over 10 years in Sanok, Poland.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Recorder.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) Sun silly rabbit 8,023
Poll Why are Jewish women so ugly? (Jan '13) Feb 18 NotALazyWife 83
urgent loan in poland (Sep '13) Feb 18 paydayloan 15
News Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme... Feb 16 Romi 4
News Polish PM to remain in hospital for next severa... Feb 15 Romi 1
News Poles protest plans to expand Warsaw in apparen... Feb 15 Romi 1
News Polish PM Szydlo in car accident; being checked... Feb 15 Romi 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Space Station
  2. Iraq
  3. Egypt
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,778 • Total comments across all topics: 279,207,570

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC