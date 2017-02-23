Exit by 80% of Polish Top Brass Guts ...

Exit by 80% of Polish Top Brass Guts Command on NATO Front Line

23 hrs ago Read more: Bloomberg

Poland's conservative government has replaced almost all of its military leadership after hundreds of officers left, an exit that coincides with a call from Warsaw's to its NATO allies for help boosting With the government moving to rid institutions of officials appointed by the former ruling Civic Platform party, which it defeated in 2015 elections, 90 percent of the General Staff leadership and more than 80 percent of the army's top brass have gone, according to the Defense Ministry. They include Chief of Staff General Miroslaw Gocul, who stepped down last month and Army Commander General Miroslaw Rozanski.

Chicago, IL

