EU leader: US 'committed' to Iran nuclear deal
JULY 08: Federica Mogherini, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, arrives for the Warsaw NATO Summit on July 8, 2016 in Warsaw, Poland. NATO member heads of state, foreign ministers and defense ministers are gathering for a two-day summit beginning later today.
Poland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why are Jews so ugly & monster looking? (Feb '13)
|Feb 8
|ChicagoIsGarbage
|76
|Polish TV director: Jews behind anti-government...
|Feb 2
|Rusian Asssssss
|2
|Why are Jewish women so ugly? (Jan '13)
|Feb 2
|Rusian Asssssss
|78
|translation!!
|Feb 1
|mike
|1
|2,000-Year-Old Glass Workshop Found in Poland
|Jan 30
|SobieskiSavedEurope
|1
|Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme...
|Jan 30
|truth
|2
|why r polish in england racist to blacks and asian (Apr '10)
|Jan 29
|haha
|668
